Harney, Anne M., (nee Gleiforst) age 54, of Herculaneum, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus, Missouri.
She was born July 23, 1966. She was a longtime Kirkwood resident and attended Kirkwood High School. She was the daughter of the late Joan Elaine (nee Hudson) and Roy Donald Gleiforst.
She is survived by her husband Duane “Drew” Harney of Stillwater, Oklahoma; twin sister Mary (Tom) Duffel of Barnhart, Missouri; nephew Jake Duffel of Arnold, Missouri; and her beloved dog Loki.
She was preceded in death by her sister Patricia Lee Gleiforst and brother David Hudson Gleiforst.
Memorials are preferred to the Greentree Legacy Program in Kirkwood, Missouri — www.kirkwoodparksandrec.org — or the Canine Therapy program that Loki is working toward — Tails with Tales at Comtrea, www.comtrea.org/tails-with-tales.
Anne was a very loving and caring person from childhood. She enjoyed taking care of anyone who needed her help — especially animals. She was a natural born caregiver.
The family of Anne would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and residents of Scenic Nursing and Rehab in Herculaneum for taking special care of her and making her feel loved; she loved you all just as much.