Rambo, Anna Kathleen “Kathy” (nee Murray), 73, of St. Louis, died unexpectedly on Sept. 18, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Earnest O. Rambo, Jr.; daughter Caitlin Shortal (Ryan); and siblings Barkley Murray, Cliff Murray, and Peggy Matson.
A gifted musician and accomplished pianist, she earned a music degree from Arkansas Polytechnic College and did graduate studies in music at the University of Iowa. She retired from Southwestern Bell/AT&T after more than 35 years of service.
A memorial visitation will be held at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood on Oct. 8 from 6-8 p.m. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.