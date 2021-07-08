Withrow, Ann Gamble, of Webster Groves, Missouri, was born Jan. 30, 1924, to J. Carr Gamble and Edna (Idler) Gamble. She died peacefully on June 28, 2021, at “Evelyn’s Place” with her daughters at her side.
She is preceded in death by her husband James E. Withrow (2010). Ann is survived by two children, Lynn (Jim Farmer) Withrow and Christy (John) Nickel; her grandchildren, Jeff and JT Farmer, Ross (Katelin) Nickel, and Sarah (Harlan) Nickel Smith; and four great grandchildren, Jacob Farmer, James and William Nickel, and Ryan Smith.
Ann was a lifetime member of Webster Groves Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held at the church on Aug. 10 at 2 p.m.
Ann graduated from Washington U and joined IBM as a systems analyst. She was happily married to Ed Withrow in 1948. Their lifelong love of travel included camping in the U.S., float trips on Missouri Rivers, and an African safari. Ann was also a volunteer with many organizations such as Girl Scouts, Barnes Hospital, and WGPC (Deacon and Elder).
The entertaining skills Ann honed were driven by the desire to make each guest feel welcome and special. She was a fabulous cook, and her sense of humor added to the fun. Neighbors gathered at the “Withrow pool,” where Ann helped connect parents as the kids learned to swim.
Ann spent the last several years of her life at assisted living in Webster Groves. Her kindergarten pal, Marge Gable, was across the hall, and they kept their neighbors amused.
Above all else, Ann’s love and devotion to her immediate and extended family of many cousins was deep and genuine. Her caring and kind treatment of everyone she met made this world a better place. She will be missed.
Contributions to Webster Groves Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice.