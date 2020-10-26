Gary Agne’s letter (WKT, Oct. 16) is a pretty interesting take on what we, as a community, are going through with this election and politics in general over the past several years.
Personally, I believe that having a flag in your yard doesn’t automatically make you a patriot, but having views and opinions about how the country, our state and our community should be run definitely does.
This difference of opinion is fine though — our country was founded by people having discussions about how we, as a community, wanted to move forward. Throughout history, some patriots wave flags, some don’t — but all of them want better places to live and better lives for their families.
There was a time when politics were secondary to community. It’s unfortunate that there is so much anger drawn neatly along party lines that community is secondary to making sure everyone thinks like you. I want neighbors who are free to express their opinions, not neighbors who are bullied into silence because they don’t fit the mold that one man thinks they should.
Rather than getting angry about the signs you see in your neighbor’s yard or judging the validity of their views by having — or not having — a flag in their yard, try walking by their house and if they’re outside, just wave and say hello.
I bet you’d be amazed that they’re not monsters who immediately try to challenge your views and beliefs, but instead you’ll likely find that they are people that are 90% the same as you are, having the same struggles that you have, and you may even find that they are quite pleasant to say hello to.
Brad Harris
Kirkwood