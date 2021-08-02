Glendale resident Sandy Bauman wants to teach children about human and animal disabilities, and she’s doing that by sharing the experiences of her own dog in a children’s book.
Bauman, 70, got the idea to write and illustrate “Andy’s Adventures” two years ago, and with copies hitting local bookshelves she’s finally seeing her dream become reality.
The picture book follows Bauman’s beloved greyhound Andy as he plays with his animal friends. A few pages in, readers learn that Andy is deaf. Bauman said that despite being born deaf, Andy was “the happiest dog” and was loved by all the people and animals he met. She wrote the book to show others that Andy could still have fun and enjoy life even in his deafness.
“It hit me that maybe some children don’t realize that animals can also have handicaps,” Bauman said. “I wanted to share that with them, and of course, any reader of the book. And that you can have a good time, you can belong and you can have friends that understand and accept you. That was really my bottom-line message — even with handicaps, it’s okay. You can still function in the world as we all know it.”
Although Andy passed away in 2014, Bauman said he taught her family many lessons throughout his life, and she weaves those lessons into the pages of the book.
“Accept things how they come to you. Learn to deal with what you’re dealt,” she said. “Realize there’s positive things and happiness in whatever your situation. You just have to have the attitude and the strength to do that.”
Bauman said initial feedback about “Andy’s Adventures” has been encouraging, and that readers understand the message that “no matter who you are and what you are, it’s okay.” She hopes the book will continue to encourage and inspire others, as Andy did for her and her family, as well as their new dog, Muffin.
“Andy was an incredible dog,” she said. “He just made everybody happy. Everybody loved him and was happy with him, and yet he had this handicap of being deaf. It just tells you that there’s hope in so many situations.”
Andy’s Adventures
Andy’s Adventures is available in local stores like The Novel Neighbor, Webster Groves Bookshop and Moonbeams in Glendale. It is also available online through Barnes & Noble, Amazon and iTunes. Bauman is currently planning book signing events at the Barnes & Noble locations at West County Center and Gravois Bluffs.
Megan Glasgow is an intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times. She is a rising senior at Kirkwood High School, and is an editor-in-chief at the student newspaper, The Kirkwood Call.