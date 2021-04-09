Incumbents Jean Marie Andrews and Angie Bernardi triumphed in the race for the Kirkwood School District Board of Education.
In Tuesday’s election, Bernardi took the lead with 5,772 votes or 38.3% of the vote. Andrews earned 5,253 votes or 34.9% of the vote. Newcomer Allen McCoy fell short with 4,041 votes or 26.8% of the vote.
The election earned Andrews her second term on the board, on which she currently serves as vice president. She holds degrees in early childhood education and special education, and became a stay-at-home mom after teaching for 10 years at Robinson Elementary. All three of her children attend Keysor Elementary. Her top priority is the academic success of all groups of students, from those who excel to those who need intense support inside or outside of the classroom.
Bernardi, who will be serving her third term on the board, is a 30-year resident of Kirkwood.
Bernardi and her husband have three sons, all of whom are graduates of Kirkwood High School. She holds a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s in materials science engineering. She said her top priorities as a school board member are equity for all; wellness, growth and success for students and teachers; and resource management.
Kirkwood School Board President Chad Kavanaugh said a consistent school board is a benefit during the pandemic when decisions must be made quickly and conditions change rapidly.
“The good news is the board (members) will remain the same, which helps with continuity and stability. It helps with us growing as a team,” he said. “I feel having the same board in place makes it easier to keep building on that. There’s less of a learning curve. We’re going 100 miles per hour so that’s an advantage.”