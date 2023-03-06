The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its awards for Commitment to Community, Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The recipients will be honored at the chamber’s annual awards installation and banquet on Friday, March 3.
Sandy and Jeff Chestnas
2022 Commitment to Community
Jeff and Sandy Chestnas met in English class at Lindbergh High School. Thirty-six years later, they are proud parents of two boys and seven grandchildren.
In 2004, the couple purchased their first Servpro franchise in the west Kirkwood and Sunset Hills area. Leading up to the purchase, Jeff Chestnas had over 35 years of experience in the construction industry, as a union
carpenter, then as a catastrophe and daily claims adjuster for NCA Group. Given that background, the restoration industry was a perfect fit.
With a master’s in communications disorders and her passion for helping people recover from speech, language and swallowing disorders, with the purchase of Servpro Sandy Chestnas’ focus shifted to helping customers recover from natural disasters.
The Chestnases pride themselves on being locally-owned and providing great service. They also value supporting local events and organizations. Jeff Chestnas is a Shriner and has dedicated his time to giving back to the St. Louis Shriners Hospitals for Children, including sponsoring the annual Servpro golf tournament. The tournament has raised $250,000 for the Shriners since it started 12 years ago.
Jeff and Sandy Chestnas hope their legacy will be one of kindness that makes a difference in the lives of people in the community. Their advice is to pay it forward.
Two Blind Guys
2022 Business of the Year
Two Blind Guys — offering blinds, shades and shutters with locations in Des Peres and Chesterfield — was started by Debbie Kinsinger nearly a quarter of a century ago, and is a true family business.
“Nothing comes easy or fast when you’re an entrepreneur. It takes a team of people, each with their own area of strength, to make a successful company,” according to the Kinsingers.
The family values integrity, hard work, caring and compassion — in business and in life — and say they owe their success to their dedicated team of employees. The company opened a second Chesterfield location in 2015.
Debbie Kinsinger has been in the St. Louis area since 1997, and started Two Blind Guys in 1998. Her older son, Robert, grew up in St. Charles County and attended college at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Her younger son, Kris, has worked in the family business for the past 12 years.
The Kinsingers say that joining the chamber gave Two Blind Guys a great opportunity to connect with others and find like-minded business owners who also wanted to grow their companies. They value the chamber because it helps them get to know others in the community and makes them aware of the services they offer, as well as a chance to collaborate with individuals and charitable causes.
Their advice to fellow business owners is to define who they are as an organization, live by those core values, learn to adjust with the inevitable changes that come to any business, stay humble and give back.
Liz Gibbons
2022 Citizen of the Year
Kirkwood native Liz Gibbons is married to Mike Gibbons, and is the mother of two grown children who are fourth generation Kirkwoodians.
Elected to the Kirkwood City Council in 2020, Gibbons currently serves as liaison to the Greentree Committee, Kirkwood Arts Commission, Kirkwood Library Board and Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation. She also has been the liaison to Kirkwood’s Park Board and Special Business District, and involved in the city’s efforts to extend Grant’s Trail into downtown Kirkwood.
Gibbons works tirelessly to strengthen the Kirkwood community. She is a board member of the Frank Lloyd Wright House and the Rowena Clarke Garden Club. She has also served on the boards for the Kirkwood Historical Society, Kirkwood YMCA and Kirkwood School District Foundation.
Since 2020, Gibbons has significantly contributed to the city’s economic future, helping to secure a $2.5 million matching grant from the state for renovations to Kirkwood’s historic train station. She made frequent trips to Jefferson City to advocate for the Missouri River Runner Amtrak train when the legislature cut funding for the second daily, round-trip train service due to the pandemic. Last legislative session, the funding was restored.
Before Gibbons retired as the executive director of CharacterPlus, she built it into the leading character education program in the country. She was also a chief legislative aide to U.S. Senator Kit Bond, and worked with several top companies in the travel industry, including Maritz Corp.
Kristie Gabel
2022 Volunteer of the Year
Kristie Gabel leads with a servant’s heart by making a difference, leaving the world a better place than she found it, doing good for others and the community, and by being kind.
She engages in every aspect of her life as she chairs or serves on committees for the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce, Oakville High School football, Oakville middle school events, her church’s youth group, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jefferson County and more.
Gabel is an advocate for helping those affected by cancer, and suicide prevention/mental illness, as both have been a part of her family’s journey over the past few years.
She is the director of business development and community engagement for Preferred Waste Concepts, helping various health care, med spa, senior living and funeral home industries with medical waste disposal and compliance. With more than 10 years in hospitality, Gabel makes customer service, customer interaction and the customer experience her priority. She loves the quote, “Success is liking yourself, liking what you do and liking how you do it.”
Gabel and her husband, John, have been married for 18 years and have two teenagers. She enjoys spending time with family and friends, taking pictures and playing games.
Bill & Katie Edwards Burckhalter
2022 Lifetime Achievement Award
Bill and Katie Burckhalter both value service and community involvement.
Katie grew up in Kirkwood, and Bill grew up in South Carolina. The two met while Katie was working at Edgewood Children’s Center in Webster Groves from 1985 to 1995, and Bill was volunteering with the organization.
Prior to meeting Katie, Bill served in the U.S. Air Force, receiving the Purple Heart for wounds sustained during the Tet Offensive in January 1968. He also worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for many years.
Bill and Katie were married in May 1987 and Bill moved to Kirkwood, where he started his own photography business. He also worked as a freelance photographer for the Webster-Kirkwood Times, and used his skills to promote Kirkwood’s first responders as well as local businesses and events. He has coached girls’ softball, and has been active in the Kirkwood American Legion, serving as commander.
Bill and Katie joined the Greentree Festival Committee, where they alternately chaired the committee in the late 1990s. They also served as co-presidents of the Kirkwood High School PTO during that time, and were part of the first Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) working with the Kirkwood police and fire departments.
In 2003, Bill became the station manager of the Kirkwood Train Station, developing the volunteer and station rental programs. Amtrak recognized the volunteer program as the best in the country, and asked him to teach other communities about it at conferences across the country. After Bill became the station manager, Katie became a volunteer, greeting passengers and visitors to the Kirkwood Train Station.
Katie’s favorite volunteer work has been as a member of the Kirkwood Park Board. Katie has lived in Kirkwood a total of 60 years. She and Bill hope their legacy in Kirkwood has been to promote and celebrate what a wonderful city it is, including that it’s a great place to raise a family. They also encourage others to become involved in the community.
Bios and photographs of award recipients courtesy of the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce.