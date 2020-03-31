Hana S. Sharif, the Augustin Family Artistic Director of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, recently updated the Webster Groves community on the status of The Rep.
Sharif confirmed that The Rep has canceled its final two productions of the 2019-2020 season, but remains committed to supporting the artists, and staff involved during the Covid-19 outbreak.
“The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis honored the entire contracts of the guest artists who devoted their talents to “Dreaming Zenzile” and “The Cake,” despite their runs being delayed or cut short. In these uncertain times, The Rep felt it was imperative that these artists, whose livelihoods depend on their contracts, not bear the additional burden of lost wages in this pandemic,” wrote Sharif in a letter to the community.
Sharif added that The Rep has continued to pay the full salaries of staff with no furloughs or other lapses in pay. The adminstrative and box office teams are now working remotely.
All Studio Theatre patrons, said Sharif, who previously purchased tickets to “The Cake” will receive access to a stream of the program at no additional cost. A limited number of streaming tickets are available at www.repstl.org/watch-the-cake. The stream expires on April 12.
Additionally, The Rep is collaborating with a national group of theaters to commission a series of short plays developed to spark joy and connection among people who are sheltering in place. Sharif recommended that interested parties keep an eye out on The Rep’s social media for announcements at a further date.
Sharif announced that The Rep has increased its fundraising goal by $500,000 in order to address immediate financial needs. Donations can be made over the phone at 314-687-4028 or online at repstl.secure.force.com/donate/?dfId=a0nj0000008YyQkAAK.
“More than anything, we look forward to reopening our theatre’s doors and welcoming you back home this summer,” said Sharif. “Until then, be on the lookout in your inboxes and on social media for updates, art, and opportunities to connect digitally, including some fun online Q&A’s with Rep artists and staff.”