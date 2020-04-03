In an email update, Stages St. Louis administrators Jack Lane, Michael Hamilton and Andrew Kuhlman announced that the upcoming 2020 season remains unchanged at this time.
“We are continuing to follow guidance from the CDC as well as mandates from both local and national government as we review this year’s schedule and our education and outreach activities,” read the letter.
“Whatever the case, we look forward to celebrating the magic of musical theatre with you this year.”
The letter also announced that single tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale beginning Monday, April 27. All in-person activities with the Stages Performing Arts Academy will be canceled until Monday, June 1. Stages administrative, production and academy offices will remain closed until Thursday, April 23.
The Stages box office is still open for questions or subscription ticket sales at www.StagesStLouis.org or by phone at 314-821-2407.
The Stages Facebook and Instagram pages will be updated every Tuesday and Thursday with sneak peeks at productions and more.