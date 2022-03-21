During a call-back for a production of “A Chorus Line,” a female casting director asked the performers what they were going to do after their dance life was over.
Gayle Seay told her: “I think I would like to do your job.”
And she did. At first, it was a “survival” job.
“I’d go on tour, then I’d come back to the office. I’d take the Polaroids, go through resumes. I loved it,” she said.
In a twist of fate, Seay assumed the artistic director position at Stages St. Louis in January, having previously worked there as an actor, choreographer, associate director and casting director. She will also direct this season’s final show, “A Chorus Line.”
“I feel like I’m having a full-circle moment,” Seay said as she and Stages St. Louis Executive Producer Jack Lane talked about the venerable music theater’s plans for the company’s 36th season.
In 1996, in a “Show Must Go On” scenario, Seay — then Gayle Holsman — was touring as Polly in “Crazy for You,” and her then-boyfriend, Scott Seay, was in the Stages St. Louis production ensemble when the lead actress was injured. He suggested Gayle for the role and she took it, thus beginning a relationship with Stages that has spanned 25 years. She returned to choreograph the show when Stages revived it in 2007.
Seay appeared on Broadway in the musical “Cats,” and has performed on national tours, regional theaters and cruise ships. She’s performed with symphony orchestras, and appeared in soap operas, independent films and TV commercials. She has been dancing since she was 2 years old.
She said many things have prepared her for the challenge of her new role with Stages.
“This was an opportunity I just couldn’t say no to,” she said.
Seay said she is aware of Stages’ commitment to quality and has been sitting alongside the casting talent of co-founders Lane and Michael Hamilton for many years. She appreciates their support.
“She’s family. We are thrilled,” Lane said. “We could not ask for a better person to continue to grow and build upon the outstanding foundation gifted to us by Michael.”
Hamilton, who co-founded Stages as a non-profit organization with Lane in 1987, announced his retirement last year.
Stages has established the Michael Hamilton Artistic Fund in his honor, where contributions will support the advancement of artistic needs.
Hamilton, who has directed over 100 shows at Stages, has been nominated for multiple awards presented by the St. Louis Theater Circle, winning for directing “Anything Goes” in 2015. He will receive a special award for Lifetime Achievement along with Lane later this month.
“I look forward to continuing, diversifying and growing the legacy left by Michael Hamilton,” Seay said.
She speaks with a passion for live theater, and said in the post-vaccine pandemic reality, theater has re-emerged “a little more hopeful and optimistic.”
Seay and her husband are adapting to life in the Midwest, although they were already familiar with St. Louis. She’s fond of Noodles and Company, and being able to drive around.
“People have been very pleasant and kind,” she said.
Seay said she’s looking forward to Stages’ 36th season, which includes world premiere pre-Broadway tryout of “The Karate Kid — The Musical,” and two Tony Award winners for Best Musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” and “A Chorus Line.”