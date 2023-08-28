As a resident of Kirkwood and frequent driver of Manchester Road, I love our new look and, like many, will be grateful when all the work is completed. I personally feel the many improvements to Manchester Road will elevate the status of the entire area from Des Peres to Brentwood, and will improve the value of the many businesses, as well as the values of homes for residents who live in the surrounding areas. It is a pleasure — or soon will be — to drive this stretch of Manchester Road.
As a businessman, I realize this improvement came with a lot of pain, and I thank all of the existing businesses for keeping their doors open and persevering through the jumbled mess. I encourage all residents of the surrounding cities to frequent these businesses and help them get back to normal business levels.
The challenge from this point forward will be for all business owners to maintain the islands in a weed-free, finely-trimmed and mowed condition. I realize that not all areas are turned over yet, but one can already see what will happen if the islands are not maintained. That new fresh look we all love will deteriorate rather quickly.
Let us all be proud of the good work performed by the cities, contractors and workmen involved, and show them our appreciation by keeping this new look fresh and inviting to all who travel through our cities.
Ron Unterreiner
Kirkwood