A few years ago, we hired a contractor to install a new retaining wall for our backyard. We live a couple of blocks west of Lockwood Park in Webster Groves. During the excavation, the workers unearthed a brick from the Evens & Howard Brick Company of St. Louis. With a bit of research, we discovered that this brick company, started in 1855, was one of the largest and oldest in the area. One of their mines was in Glencoe, Missouri, where the mining was done below ground by “pick and blast.”
Evens & Howard were instrumental in establishing African American neighborhoods in Richmond Heights, Missouri, in the early 20th century. Racial segregation at the time restricted African Americans to specific portions of St. Louis County, and Evens & Howard needed workers for the nearby brickworks. They convinced officials to develop the neighborhoods, and many families moved into the company-built employee housing, according to Wikipedia.
The neighborhood founded in 1907 was called The Hadley Township and sat on 19 acres. The last residents moved out in 2014 to make way for the new Menards. A plaque dedicated to this historic Black neighborhood sits on the corner of Thomas Street and Laclede Station Road near the Richmond Terrace assisted living facility.
We were delighted to find a history lesson in our Webster Groves backyard.
Jim and Nanette Ford
Webster Groves