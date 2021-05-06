We enter into motherhood with an expectation that it is going to change us to some degree. We know that once we earn the title of “Mom” we will shed the things that do not define us and replace them with the things that actually matter.
But I have found that becoming a mom has also changed me in ways that I did not see coming. For example, I now find myself stringing together words and phrases that wouldn’t have made any sense prior to parenthood. Another strange product of motherhood is an intuition that exceeds normalcy. When we were on vacation a few months ago, I could hear my kids horsing around in the bedroom as I stood in the kitchen. Even though I couldn’t see them, I could just tell they were naked. I turned and hollered: “BOYS! PUT YOUR CLOTHES ON!” My sister-in-law laughed at the outrageousness of this statement, and I was struck by the fact that this is something only a parent could say.
In addition to the bizarre statements and super-human intuition, I have also reached a new level of fear as a result of my journey into motherhood. I’m not just talking about the intensely irrational fears either, like: “Is my child still breathing,” which most moms experience.
I’m talking about the strange, quirky fears that pop up as they get older and craftier. Fears of things like silence. Silence from my three boys can strike terror in me that causes me to frantically run through the house in an attempt to catch them before they use our address stamp to tattoo their brother’s face with it again. (The bad news is that the ink was shockingly permanent and lasted way longer than expected. The good news is that our address was plastered to his forehead for a week, so even if he got lost, he was sure to be “returned to sender.” Yayyyy.)
I have also developed a fear of toilet seats. When I was eight months pregnant, I got up in the middle of the night for the first of many bathroom breaks. Bleary-eyed and exhausted, I plopped down on the seat, too tired for the normal “pregnant-lady lowering process” that requires bracing yourself using every surface within reach. As I hit the seat, it immediately shot out sideways and deposited me right in the cold water beneath. Apparently my oldest son had been fiddling with the screws that attach the seat to the toilet earlier that day. (Clearly my fear of silence had not yet kicked in since I was only 19 months into motherhood at this point.) I now check the hardware before I sit on toilet seats, and think, “What has happened to me?”
Thankfully though, motherhood has also come with a greater appreciation for humor. I used to think humor was a bonus, but now I realize it’s integral to the survival of raising young children. It also makes me grateful for the war stories that other moms swap with me, and the bonds they create among us.
I feel quite confident that both the humor and friendships will serve me well into the years beyond motherhood, and I wouldn’t trade them for the world. So, here’s to all of you mommas out there. We may be changed, we may be different, but we sure are better for it. I am grateful for the ways that I can learn, grow and flourish as a result of your willingness to share this journey with me.
Happy Mother’s Day!