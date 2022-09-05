Recently, an unknown individual made the cowardly choice to enter our yard and remove a flag supporting a woman’s right to choose. We are extremely disappointed that this individual in our community saw fit to trespass and destroy property.
My consolation lies in knowing that this individual was too stupid to realize that a second flag expressing the same sentiment was on the other side of our walk and left it intact. I’m not sure when our country and community ceased being a free society where everyone is entitled to express their own beliefs and opinions, but it is where we are and what we have become — an intolerant society and community of hypocrites.
James Cooper
Webster Groves