“Every inch of a painting should be fascinating,” mused the late local artist and trend-setting colorist Fred Green Carpenter, who died in 1965.
Current art connoisseurs must agree because this insightful, Webster Groves-based artist still resonates with admirers today — oddly enough, in the exact location from which he produced jewel-enriched, quality images more than five decades ago.
Carpenter’s own “inches of paintings” from his original creations recently fascinated a group of art enthusiasts at the Webster Groves home of Douglas and Andrew Mersman in early November. The magical connection is that the Mersmans are living in the home that Carpenter and his wife, Mildred Bailey Carpenter, built at 416 Woodlawn Ave. in 1922.
In that same home, the Carpenters’ main, villa-like open room served as their art studio and inspirational space. Collaborating with Ladue-headquartered Kodner Gallery staffers, the Mersmans hosted an invitation-only group of guests to their home to admire pieces created by the Carpenters through the 1940s to the 1960s. Most of the artwork was displayed in this same visionary room.
Given that the house turns 100 years old in 2022, St. Louis native Douglas Mersman said he and Andrew were attracted to the charm of the historic home after returning from Kansas City to purchase a property in 2020.
“This house has absolutely beautiful morning sunlight, and we were told an artist used to live here, but we didn’t at first know it belonged to the Carpenters,” he said.
The Carpenters reportedly had the Webster Groves house built based on the European chalet-oriented location where they honeymooned in 1914. Local residents believe the home has had only four owners in total now.
Karen O’Reilly and Dale McAdams, who both attended the exhibit, were Webster Groves neighbors of the previous occupants of the residence. Both said they admired the quaint features of the house, especially the metal bars running across near the ceiling of the open living room, which were attached to pulleys for drying the Carpenters’ paintings.
Kodner Gallery’s President/Director Jonathan Kodner represents and sells the artwork of the Carpenters and other fine art at 9650 Clayton Road.
Mildred Bailey Carpenter (1894-1985) was born in St. Louis. She was a painter, writer, teacher, lecturer and decorator. She mainly painted outdoor scenes, imaginative figures and murals in oil, watercolor, acrylic and pastel. She studied in St. Louis and in Madrid, Spain, during 1955. She also was a portrait painter, a writer for the St. Louis Globe-Democrat newspaper, an illustrator of children’s books and an art instructor at Washington University.
Fred Green Carpenter (1882-1965) was born in Nashville, Tennessee, moved to St. Louis in 1882, and entered Washington University’s School of Fine Arts in 1900. He spent the summer of 1902 in Paris, then worked as a guide to the St. Louis World’s Fair art exhibition before becoming a faculty member at his alma mater until 1952. His typical canvas results were richly decorative and animated with cheerful palettes of highly saturated colors.
The Carpenters married in 1914, having met when Mildred was Fred’s student. Both of them exhibited their works, and won prizes and medals throughout their careers. Mildred Carpenter called her husband an impressionist-realist-expressionist — perhaps why his handiworks are still appealing to today’s consumers.