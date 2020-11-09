I’ve never been more grateful for the return of the Webster-Kirkwood Times than when I received my paper yesterday (Oct. 30). There on the front page of the Prime Times section was an article about my neighbor, Paul Mollinger!
I’ve seen the TV news about his “Boston Marathon” achievement, but I never made the connection that he was my neighbor until I saw his picture and article in your paper. Thanks so much for running a great story.
Engineer that he is, I should have known that he would have duplicated Boston’s route here. Congratulations Paul on your incredible achievement!
Ann Telthorst
Webster Groves