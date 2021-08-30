Dancing in a conga line with a Gorlok and a T. rex isn’t a myth for Webster University students ... because it’s never too late to attend prom.
“ImPROMtu,” a special event for incoming Webster University students who missed their high school prom experience due to COVID-19, was held Aug. 21, two days before classes started for the semester. Roughly 200 students attended the free dance in Grant Gymnasium on Webster’s campus.
Originating from a group of parents concerned that their children missed out on an event that should have been part of their passage from childhood to adulthood, university-hosted prom plans were made for 2020, but put on hold as the pandemic continued.
“Now that all students, faculty and staff at Webster University are required to be vaccinated and a mask mandate is in place, it was determined it would be safe enough to hold the event this year,” said Billy Ratz, director of Parent Engagement and interim director of First-Year Experience at Webster University.
While the dance was planned with freshmen and sophomores in mind, it was open to all Webster students.
“We thought having more people would just make it that much more fun,” Ratz said, adding the goal was to provide students with a memory they could cherish for the rest of their lives.
Blake Browning, a Webster University senior from St. Charles who serves as a “connector” through the university’s mentoring program, thought “imPROMtu” was a big hit among students.
“It was an awesome opportunity for students who’ve been all cooped up to come enjoy themselves for a prom in a safe environment,” said Browning. “This was great for school spirit.”
The gymnasium was decorated with drapery, festive Webster blue and gold balloons, an entrance walkway, blue spotlights, greeters and a couple sets of furniture.
The event also included a professional DJ, photo booth, snacks and beverages, as well as appearances by the school’s mascot “The Gorlok” and a seven-foot-tall, inflatable costumed Tyrannosaurus rex — both of whom delivered Tik-Tok-worthy dance moves.
“All of it was great,” said incoming Webster University student Sydney Floker of St. Louis.
The dress code for imPROMtu was left up to the students. Fashion statements ranged from full-length gowns and suits to hairy vests and varied length dresses to shorts, themed purses, crowns, matching-colored masks and six-inch spike heels.
“This night was for them and we wanted them to have as much fun as they wanted with this,” Ratz said.
GiGi Garner, a Wester University incoming student from Florissant, said she enjoyed the evening.
“It was interesting and nice to have a prom home for everyone,” she said.
Check out a photo gallery of imPROMtu here.