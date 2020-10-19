It is inconceivable to me that this proposal from Opus has progressed this far. The fact is this proposal clearly disregards the Master Plan, zoning ordinances, and common sense. A five-story building in the heart of Kirkwood would be an eyesore.
A building of this density with totally inadequate parking will add to an existing problem. Retailers in Kirkwood will increasingly suffer because of the shortage of parking. The needs for “senior” living are well met in our area. This project certainly has the potential to be a Big White Elephant!
I love Kirkwood. Please do the right thing and stop this inappropriate Opus proposal in its tracks. Kirkwood deserves better!
Maggie Albers
Kirkwood