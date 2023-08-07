I’m writing in response to Jim Schmidt’s letter “Biological Men in Women’s Sports” (WKT, July 10). First of all, having a Y chromosome does not make a person biologically male. Biology is far more than genetics. Here’s a simple analogy: Every home in Webster and Kirkwood receives the Webster-Kirkwood Times newspaper. However, not everyone reads it. Some leave it in the driveway. Others may read just the front page or some other section. Still others may read some parts or the whole thing one week, but not other weeks, depending on what else they have going on.
Similarly, that Y chromosome is just DNA and proteins hanging out in the nucleus until enzymes read it. Some genes on that Y chromosome may get read and used, others not. They may be read more sometimes than others, depending on what else is going on. Biology is not black or white, not 100% male or female — it’s a complicated spectrum.
In other words, both the newspaper and chromosomes contain information that may be used or not, a little or a lot, now and/or later. One big difference: Reading the newspaper is a conscious choice, whereas using the genes on chromosomes, for the most part, is not a conscious choice.
Secondly, only a fool would change their sexual identity “to compete against girls or to have access to a different gender bathroom.” None of the athletic achievements listed in Schmidt’s letter make up for the daily derision and abuse transgender people face. Furthermore, the boy who raped a female student in a Loudoun County, Virginia, bathroom was not transgender — he was a male who identifies as male. You don’t need to be transgender to access a different gender bathroom, you just walk in the door.
Carol Kreader
Kirkwood