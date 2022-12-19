On Dec. 12, 1995, 16-year-old Bobby Bostic was arrested in St. Louis for several crimes for which he was sentenced to 241 years in prison. On Dec. 12, 2022 — nearly three decades after that night — newly-paroled Bostic joined a crowd at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center to share his story.
“An Evening With Bobby Bostic” was organized by the Kirkwood Public Library in partnership with the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission. During the event, Bostic, now 43, read from some of the books he penned while in prison and answered questions selected by moderator Geoff Morrison, chair of the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission and retired Kirkwood police officer.
Mel Lambert, director of adult and community services at the Kirkwood Public Library, said she learned of Bostic’s case after he wrote a letter to the library pitching an author event.
“I thought it sounded cool, so I looked up his story and reached out to the human rights commission about holding an event,” said Lambert. “A lot of the time, when people are released from prison, they have to start small businesses because nobody will hire them. Authors are small businesses, and I think it’s important to support all small businesses, especially those who need a boost.”
Bostic said he turned to reading and writing in his darkest hours in prison, and used his new knowledge and understanding to improve himself. When he was arrested, he had only a middle school education. He now has a GED and an associate’s degree, and is working toward a bachelor’s.
“In prison, I read hundreds of books. Early in my incarceration, I was in solitary confinement a lot. When I was there, I would write poems to express my feelings,” said Bostic. “Then, in my third year in prison, my mother died. I didn’t want her life to be in vain, so I wrote a book about her and dedicated it to all single mothers.”
Bostic wrote “Dear Mama: The Life and Struggles of a Single Mother” in 2001. Since then, he has released six additional books including several volumes of poetry, memoirs detailing prison life and missives analyzing youth problems. His eighth book — an autobiography — is soon to be published.
While many of Bostic’s books emphasize the humanity of prisoners, he said he won’t make excuses for his actions.
“When the doors are locked, it’s up to us to get our lives together,” he said. “If you feel hopeless, you can turn that anger and pain around and help heal what you destroyed.”
Bostic is serious about that message. With the help of his sister, he started a nonprofit organization called “Dear Mama,” dedicated to his mother. Just 10 days after being released from prison, he set up shop in his old neighborhood, passing out donated food, clothing and toys to families in need.
“This is the work my mother started. Even though we were poor, there was always a family poorer than us and we adopted one of those kids and made them our own,” said Bostic. “I still call some of those kids brothers and sisters. Even in poverty, you can find a lot of love.”
“We’ve Only Got One Life”
Following his trial, Bostic was sentenced to 241 years in prison for 18 counts including armed robbery and kidnapping. Though no one was seriously injured during the crime, Judge Evelyn Baker — the first African American female judge on the Circuit Court bench in Missouri — felt Bostic showed no remorse and stacked the sentences consecutively. She told him he would die in prison.
Though Bostic called it “a living death sentence,” he understands where he went wrong.
“They say you’re a product of your environment, but I could have chosen differently. My older brother and sister worked for a living, but my little brother and I sold drugs,” Bostic said. “We chose the wrong role models. I looked up to the guys who had the jewelry and cars. I said, ‘I’m not going to be poor. I’ll take, rob and steal.’”
Originally eligible for parole at the age of 120, a 2021 Missouri law allowed Bostic to appeal in November 2021.
“When he appealed to the parole board, (Bostic) was allowed to bring one advocate. He brought with him retired judge Evelyn Baker, who told the parole board that if she had known when she sentenced him that the adolescent brain was not fully developed at 16, she would never have given him that sentence. The board granted him parole on Nov. 9, 2022,” said Morrison of the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission.
Bostic now spends his time reacquainting with his family and slowly but surely catching up with modern technology. He’s got several author events lined up, and his books are available on Amazon, at the Kirkwood Public Library and wherever books are sold.
Bostic aims to continue his nonprofit work to improve the conditions of his old neighborhood and beyond.
“The school-to-prison pipeline is real. When kids get suspended, they’re out in the streets with nothing to do, which leads to delinquency and delinquency leads to crime — and then we wonder why they’re aimless and hopeless,” he said. “If you try to talk to them, the first thing they’re going to do is rebel. ‘You’ve never been in my world.’ We have to get people like me who can relate to them and address their needs immediately.”
As for Bostic’s relationship with the judge who sentenced him, there are no hard feelings between them. In fact, for Thanksgiving this year, Bostic enjoyed a home-cooked meal at Baker’s house.
“I wanted to show her that the person I am now is different from the child she sentenced,” he said. “We’ve only got one life to live. We can’t live it bitterly.”