The first clue came from our old clock radio. It turned itself on repeatedly on election night to listen to the news. The next clue came from Alexa. No matter what we requested, she played nothing but ukulele music for two whole days. Then the stove felt empowered. It decided to turn on the oven light and not let us turn it off.
What is happening? Does the example in the White House give our appliances license? Do they think they can be as imperious as they please? We are fervently hoping for a little normalcy.
Arielle Olson
Webster Groves