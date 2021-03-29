I’m responding to Sandy Ghormley’s March 12 Mailbag letter titled, “The 2022 Election Cannot Come Soon Enough.” Specifically, her comment that “public schools are hampered by an oppressive teachers’ union, which seems more interested in keeping teachers paid for not working than in educating students.” She doesn’t know her facts.
My daughter is a member of the Chicago Public Schools Teacher’s Union. Her day begins at 7 a.m. with prepping lessons and posting assignments. She begins teaching virtually at 8 a.m. Her school day appears to end at 4 p.m., but it continues. After a short break, she spends two more hours planning and grading. She works eight hours each Sunday planning lessons in three content areas for two grades, in both English and Spanish.
She, and many teachers (and union members) like her, are hard working, diligent, creative, dedicated people who care deeply for their students, both academically and personally.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but opinions should be based on facts. Before attacking teachers, unions, and their motivations, please educate yourself.
Kathy Getz Brockland
Webster Groves