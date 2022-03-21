Judy Moticka is an outstanding candidate for Kirkwood School Board. She has lived in the district for over 30 years and taught at Kirkwood High School. She is a mom and a step-mom of Kirkwood graduates. She understands how school systems work.
In addition, Judy served as a mayor-appointed member of the human rights commission for a two-year term. She is also a court-appointed special advocate for children in foster care.
Judy has the experience and leadership skills to move our district forward by:
1. Ensuring the needs of each child are met.
2. Working to implement the strategic plan.
3. Listening to the community.
4. Protecting the integrity of our schools.
I strongly encourage you to vote for Judy Moticka for Kirkwood School Board.
Chris Ostendorf
Kirkwood