Judy Moticka is an outstanding candidate for Kirkwood School Board. She has lived in the district for over 30 years and taught at Kirkwood High School.  She is a mom and a step-mom of Kirkwood graduates. She understands how school systems work.

In addition, Judy served as a mayor-appointed member of the human rights commission for a two-year term. She is also a court-appointed special advocate for children in foster care.

Judy has the experience and leadership skills to move our district forward by:

1. Ensuring the needs of each child are met.

2. Working to implement the strategic plan.

3. Listening to the community.

4. Protecting the integrity of our schools.

I strongly encourage you to vote for Judy Moticka for Kirkwood School Board.

Chris Ostendorf

Kirkwood