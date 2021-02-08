Amy’s Cake Pop Shop and Boozy Bites will open its first location at 7961 Big Bend in Webster Groves this spring.
Started in owner Amy Gamlin’s kitchen in 2019, the locally-owned small business exploded last year with the new need for individual treats to commemorate the celebration of birthdays and holidays along with the popularity of their handcrafted hot chocolate bombs.
“In 2020, we found people looking for new ways to celebrate, whether it be birthday parades or simply delivering treats to family and friends. Our cake pops, boozy bites and hot chocolate bombs are all individual treats, making them perfect for these occasions and more,” said Gamlin.
A self-described mom, baker and cake pop maker, Gamlin’s passion for baking started more than a decade ago as a hobby. As her children grew and started school, she was able to carve out more time to turn her hobby into a business that has rapidly outgrown her home kitchen. She developed recipes for signature treats like chocolate bourbon old-fashioned hot chocolate bombs, sports-themed and tie-dyed cake pops, and fun-filled chocolate smash hearts that have all become customer favorites.
“I am so excited to be opening the shop in the tight-knit community our family calls home. The storefront will make it easier for customers to celebrate with our sweet treats,” said Gamlin.
Amy’s Cake Pop Shop and Boozy Bites storefront is scheduled to open this spring. The shop will offer a plethora of sweet treats for grab and go, along with custom creations.
In the meantime, customers can still order cake bombs, hot chocolate bombs, boozy bites, smash hearts and more online from amyscakepopshop.com. Shipping is available. Information can also be found on the shop’s Instagram and Facebook pages.