Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner will temporarily reduce service starting Oct. 24 to one eastbound and one westbound train per day.
This is the third time in recent history River Runner service has been slashed. The route includes the historic Kirkwood Train Station at 110 W. Argonne Drive and makes stops in Hermann, Independence, Jefferson City, Lee’s Summit, Sedalia, Washington and Warrensburg, ending in Kansas City.
Kirkwood City Council Member Liz Gibbons said the reduced service is due to a nationwide maintenance employee shortage.
“I’m really sad to report that after all the work we’ve done they are going to have to temporarily suspend one eastbound and one westbound train per day from Oct. 24 to Nov. 16, because of a shortage of available train equipment, which translates to they don’t have enough people to take care of the trains,” she said.
This is the third time River Runner service has been cut in the past two years. The route, which typically includes two incoming and two outgoing trains per day, was reduced to one train each way daily in 2020 due to
pandemic budget cuts. Full service returned in July 2021, only to be slashed once more in January 2022 due to lack of state funding.
Gibbons worked with stakeholders from across the state to lobby for Amtrak funding. Her efforts were successful, and in July 2022, Missouri House Bill 3004 granted $13 million to Amtrak to continue service.
The route is commonly used for day trips to Kansas City and other towns along the way. The reduction in service makes day trips impossible without an overnight stay.