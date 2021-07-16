Kirkwood is all aboard to celebrate the comeback of the second Missouri River Runner passenger train on Monday, July 19.
Celebrate the return of Amtrak following a pandemic hiatus with festivities beginning at 8 a.m. at the Kirkwood Train Station, 110 W. Argonne Drive. The train will arrive at about 8:35 a.m.
The celebration will include live bands, swag and refreshments. There will also be dignitaries on hand. Organizers promise that “the music will be good and the speeches will be short.”
The “new” train will pick up passengers in Kirkwood around 8:35 a.m. and head to Kansas City. At Kansas City, it will drop off and pick up passengers, then head back to St. Louis. It will come through and make a stop in Kirkwood at 9:07 p.m.
The Amtrak passenger train that continued its run during the pandemic will continue its normal hours of service. It comes into Kirkwood at about 1:22 p.m. on its way to St. Louis and then through Kirkwood again at about 4:29 p.m. on its way to Kansas City.