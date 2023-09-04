Nearly a decade ago, Webster University theater professor Carrie Houk applied for and received a grant to produce a lesser-known Tennessee Williams play called “Stairs to the Roof.” The play was produced in the fall of 2014 and enjoyed a three-week sold out run.
It was during that run that Houk saw St. Louis’ hunger for Tennessee Williams.
“He spent 19 years here, beginning in childhood. I’ve never understood why we didn’t have an event commemorating him like they do in New Orleans and Provincetown, Massachusetts,” she said. “People who came to the play said, ‘You’ve got to start a festival.’”
That’s exactly what Houk did, putting together a board of strong arts supporters. In 2016, the first Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis was produced over four days. Now, in 2023, the festival is still going strong, and has expanded to 11 days.
The eighth annual Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis runs Sept. 7-17. This year’s theme is “University City Years,” and events include a University City walking tour and performances of “Something Unspoken” at the home of University City Mayor Terry Crow.
A series of panels led by Tennessee Williams scholar Tom Mitchell will shed light on Williams’ themes and draw connections between his life in St. Louis and his artistry.
“Williams had a lot of issues with his family, and I think that manifests in a number of his plays,” said Houk. “He didn’t really ever feel at home in St. Louis, so there was a restlessness, a voracity. And though I believe he had conflicted feelings about our city, there were a lot of things about St. Louis he really liked.”
The robust festival schedule also includes a late night poetry slam at Blueberry Hill, a screening of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” at the HiPointe Theatre, a tribute reading and a national premiere of the Polish translation of “The Glass Menagerie.”
Houk is excited to once again work with award-winning director Tim Ocel for this year’s feature performance of “Suddenly Last Summer,” which runs Sept. 7-10 and Sept. 14-17 at COCA’s Berges Theatre.
“‘Suddenly Last Summer’ is probably one of the most interesting plays Williams wrote. I love how we’ve cast it. There are a lot of Webster University alumni, professors and designers associated with the production,” said Houk, herself a graduate of Webster’s Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts.
First performed in 1957, “Suddenly Last Summer” focuses on the life and death of closeted gay poet Sebastian Venable, who is brutally murdered while on a trip to Italy with his cousin, Catharine. Following the tragedy, his mother, Violet Venable, will stop at nothing to keep her son’s — and her own — secrets safe.
Lisa Tejero, a Webster alum who plays Violet Venable, said “Suddenly Last Summer” parallels events from William’s own life.
“The play is about his sister Rose’s lobotomy and how his mother reacted to it,” Tejero said. “We meet her in extreme grief and extreme anger, but she doesn’t necessarily socially or publicly show that. It’s a very exciting balance beam for me to walk.
“This is Southern gothic,” Tejero continued. “It’s ‘Get Out.’ It’s opening up the closets and shaking the skeletons out.”
Lize Lewy, a recent graduate of the Webster Conservatory, serves as the festival’s managing director. Despite its age, Lewy believes the themes in “Suddenly Last Summer” — including mental health, LGBT rights and believing women — ring true today more than ever.
“I love Williams because he’s really used his plays to capture his reality. All his characters have some essence of himself, his sister, his mother. He’s very open about that,” said Lewy. “He had his troubles and his triumphs and vulnerability, and he put them all in his art. People are captivated by that.”
Born Thomas Lanier Williams III in Mississippi in 1911, Williams moved to St. Louis at age 7 and attended Washington University. While most known for his famous works such as “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “The Glass Menagerie,” he wrote hundreds of plays, stories, essays and poems over his career, many of which are only recently seeing the light of day as his estate permits greater access.
According to Houk, the success and intrigue of Williams continues to this day due to his timeless themes, which continue to be envisioned through a contemporary lens. His writings about “the other,” people who weren’t from the same mold and might not be as accepted, remain timely and should continue to be addressed.
“I think he’s America’s greatest playwright, and his work needs to be celebrated,” said Houk. “We don’t want him to be forgotten.”
To learn more about Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis or purchase tickets to festival events, visit www.twstl.org.