Local motorists have had plenty of road encounters with animals ranging from tiny squirrels to large deer weighing up to 250 pounds. The results aren’t pretty for man nor beast.
Armadillos are the latest species to take it on the chin in a big way in roadkill accidents in Missouri. The hard-shelled tourists, originally from Texas, litter rural highways and interstates.
In his new book, “American Roadkill,” author Don Corrigan documents the millions of animals that are killed daily on American roadways. Among the casualties are man’s best friends, canines and felines, amounting to 5.4 million of the annual roadkill tally.
Is there anybody looking out for the critters that have taken such a beating in the automobile age that began a century ago? Corrigan documents many positive developments, among them:
• The Saint Louis Zoo is doing yeoman work enlisting “citizen scientists” to identify high casualty frog and turtle crossings.
• St. Louis Kinship Circle is raising awareness of road accidents with pets and how to avoid such heartbreaking meet-ups with cars.
• Sierra Clubs of the southeast have championed endangered pumas as their numbers have dwindled to a few hundred due to highway carnage.
• Possum Pouch Pickers is another organization in the south that rescues baby possums from their marsupial mothers mashed on roadways.
• In U.S. states bordering Canada, wildlife groups have organized to save bears, moose, wolves and coyotes from sad roadway endings.
Local Benefit Dec. 11
A book event at the Webster Groves Public Library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave., on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m., will feature “American Roadkill,” with sales benefiting the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation.
The alliance has served as the voice for the animals at the state capitol, where it has helped enact laws to protect animals since 1990, according to Bob Baker, executive director of Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation.
“The new book, ‘American Roadkill,’ exposes the often-overlooked scandal of millions of animals being run over on our country’s roads,” Baker said. “Such carnage, no doubt, desensitizes our children to the suffering and the deaths of all living things.
“Fortunately, our legislators in Congress seem to be listening to Corrigan and other animal advocates,” he added. “The recent infrastructure bill passed includes provisions to protect wildlife by funding ways for wildlife to be routed around and under thoroughfares to prevent species loss.”
Baker lauded “American Roadkill” for showing how research scientists, animal rights activists, roadkill artists, ethicists and lyricists are increasingly sounding an alarm about creatures lost on the nation’s highways.
Among the “roadkill musicians” whom Corrigan covers include Loudon Wainwright III and his famous skunk song, Phish with the band’s tale of an unfortunate possum, as well as various heavy metal bands that have offered lyrical commentary.
Corrigan also talks about “roadkill artists” such as Jamie Roadkill of New York City and Kimberly Witham of New England, who refers to herself as “the roadkill resurrector.”
Webster Groves native and Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Mike Peters contributes several of his roadkill cartoons for the book from his Mother Goose & Grimm comic collection.
Ethicists who have spoken out on the savagery of roadkill range from Gary L. Francione to naturalist Rachel Carson. Even St. Francis of Assisi had some things to say about animal losses on the roadways of his time in Italy.
“The thing is — you don’t have to be a naturalist or an ethicist to realize we are killing the very animals we love and are driving many of them to the brink of extinction,” Baker said.
“Thanks to Don’s generosity, the book signing for ‘American Roadkill’ on Dec. 11 will benefit the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation and its advocacy work on behalf of animals with our elected officials,” Baker added.
Critter Event Dec. 6
For those who can’t make the Dec. 11 event, the Novel Neighbor at 7905 Big Bend Blvd. in Webster Groves, will host a book signing on Monday, Dec. 6, from 7 to 8 p.m. The event will include the author of “American Roadkill” as well as the creators of “A Friend to All: Charlie Hoessle.” The book by Dianne Key-Biggs of Shrewsbury and Shelley Dieterichs of Kirkwood is an ode to former Saint Louis Zoo Director Charles Hoessle. The man with a bronze sculpture at the zoo’s herpetarium has been a friend of animals since he was a wee one.
Artist Dieterichs packs the children’s book with plenty of creature artwork, animals that will be familiar to anyone who has frequented the world-famous St. Louis haven for animals.
Key-Biggs and Dieterichs will bring other works that can serve as holiday gifts for animal lovers. Squirrel advocate Corrigan will bring packets of squirrel bookmarkers, squirrel journals and squirrel buttons — free to any purchaser of his “Nuts About Squirrels” book.
Corrigan is editor-in-chief emeritus for the Webster-Kirkwood Times, where he has written on the outdoors and environment for four decades. He is professor emer-itus at Webster University, where he directed student studies for the school’s Outdoor/Environmental Journalism certificate.