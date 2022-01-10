The Animal Rights Team will host a free presentation at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m., at the Brentwood Community Center, 2505 S. Brentwood Blvd.
Don Corrigan, author of “American Roadkill,” will talk about his new book and positive developments in the movement to address roadkill carnage in America.
Corrigan will sign and sell books with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Animal Rights Team and its advocacy work on behalf of animals. Corrigan is editor emeritus at the Webster-Kirkwood Times. He has published six books on nature, the environment and the outdoors.