In keeping with our mission statement, “Honor and care for veterans, support veterans’ families, promote patriotism and to activate/enrich children and youth,” the Kirkwood American Legion Post 156 is again sponsoring a Christmas program for veteran families in need.
Not only are these veterans not able to provide a reasonable Christmas celebration for their families, but they are struggling to provide the basic needs like food and shelter. Last year, the Kirkwood American Legion sent $5,000 in Walmart gift cards to 10 families of veterans. Please help us again in providing for these families in need by sending a donation to the Kirkwood American Legion at 314 S. Clay Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122.
If there is a veteran you would like to honor (living or not), we would like to hear his/her story. We would be glad to add a note with the gift card presented to a family in need honoring that veteran. Those veterans will also be recognized at our next post meeting.
Two separate notes:
1) If you are a veteran, please join us at one of our meetings and perhaps become a member. We meet at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month.
2) The Kirkwood Legion Post is available for rent for meetings and celebrations. It is located in the heart of Kirkwood and the price is reasonable. For more information, call 314-341-1233.
Bill Link, Des Peres