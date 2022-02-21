Sometimes a photographer points the camera lens to a subject and creates a great profile. Sometimes the lens turns 180 degrees and creates a great profile of the pro behind the camera.
Such has been the case for professional photographer and videographer Joseph Sohm, a 1966 Webster Groves High School graduate who was recently inducted into the school’s prestigious Wall of Fame.
Sohm has been profiled by CBS MarketWatch, PBS NewsHour, Esquire magazine, USA Today, the San Francisco Examiner and more. Sohm has received this “earned media” for the literally hundreds of thousands of images he has produced in a five-decades-long career.
Photographer, author and speaker Sohm has had work appear in National Geographic, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, Time Magazine, Newsweek, Sports Illustrated and Vogue. In 2012, Readers Digest published Sohm’s “Visions of America — Photographing Democracy,” a 312-page tabletop book featuring 1,300 images taken across the 50 states spanning three decades.
His images of United States presidents have appeared everywhere. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush have drawn on Sohm’s iconic images to celebrate the American spirit during their White House years.
If you want to talk about presidents, Sohm will start with Teddy Roosevelt. That’s because of Roosevelt’s keen interest in protecting natural landscapes and establishing national parks.
Sohm’s favorite national park is Yosemite, known for its granite towers, deep valleys and the tranquility of the High Sierra. Yosemite is where Roosevelt met with the legendary John Muir and was converted to become a conservationist president.
“John Muir outlined to Teddy why we need to save our natural heritage,” said Sohm. “Since then, many U.S. presidents added onto this heritage, including President Clinton, whom I worked for during the 1992 campaign and for his inaugural.
“What makes America unique is our belief in democracy,” added Sohm. “But what also makes us unique is our heritage of creating these national parks. We must preserve this natural heritage and our democracy.”
On The Road: Charles Kuralt
In addition to Sohm’s praise for presidents who cherished the country’s national heritage, another one of his heroes is CBS newsman Charles Kuralt. The anchor came to Webster Groves High School for the making of the documentary, “16 in Webster Groves” in 1966.
Kuralt’s famous documentary and his journalistic lifestyle inspired Sohm. He, too, wanted to travel all over America in an RV just like Kuralt. Sohm’s mission was to film, photograph and document the best of America.
In the early years of his career, Sohm shot “stills” in all 50 states. His favorite scenery was, and still is, in the West. “Stunning, classic, cowboy country,” is how he refers to the amazing sites from southwest Colorado to California.
“When I was shooting those stills, it was all about, ‘What will show this gorgeous site in 1/8th of a second?’” Sohm recalled. “And now, it’s more like, ‘What will take the viewer on a journey in 8-14 seconds, with images taken over 40 minutes or an hour of shooting?’
“The new technology and the medium of time lapse is just so wonderful and complicated,” added Sohm. “You have to figure out how a beautiful scene will translate with moving clouds, moving sunset, reflections and anything that moves.”
Despite the new technology, its intricacies and complications, Sohm is in the midst of revisiting all 50 states in his RV with all new Sony equipment. He is reshooting landscapes in panoramic, 35mm stills, as well as with advanced video and drone work.
“America is a special place — and I’ve learned that from being behind the lens,” said Sohm. “We all benefit by keeping it special by voting wisely, by cleaning up our environment, by taking care of our great parks. We all need to play our part. I believe my part is doing what I’ve been doing — capturing the American spirit on film and telling the American story with my camera.”
A Race For Survival
Sohm was recently in the St. Louis region taking photos of winter scenes of wildlife along the Great River Road in Alton, Illinois. He also took pictures of belching smoke stacks and the abandoned, rusted husks of heavy industry.
When Sohm isn’t traveling the country in his RV, he’s dodging wildfires in his home state of California. He sees man-made climate change as the culprit, and is on a mission to spread the message that it must be addressed.
“I’ve been evacuated three times — twice by the same fire as we had a vacation house 70 miles away and both our houses were evacuated,” said Sohm. “The Thomas Fire almost ‘jumped’ a hill and our home — my life’s work barely escaped being destroyed.
“Growing up in Missouri, I never thought of wildfires, but then again, I was more ‘tornado-centric’ back then, as most Missourians are,” added Sohm. “I certainly remember the dark green grass color in the sky as a precursor to a twister.”
The effects of climate change are a key component of Sohm’s visual presentations. He has captured images of green energy generation such as solar, wind and geothermal. He also has pictures of “pollution of all kinds,” from industry smoke stacks, to brown fields, to contaminated rivers discolored by toxic dumping. He views the carbon contaminants, which are heating up the atmosphere with resulting destructive weather events, as the “front-burner” concern.
“Climate change is simply the defining issue of the 21st century, said Sohm. “It will affect everything. We will get it down — we will be forced to reckon with what is happening. But will that happen in time? Quite simply: The race is on for the survival of the earth as we know it.”