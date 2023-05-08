Crews from Ameren Missouri recently installed a new composite pole as part of an ongoing reliability project for the area.
The pole, installed April 21 on Holmes Avenue in Kirkwood, is one of 19 being installed as part of the project. To support a more reliable energy grid, six miles of power lines are being relocated to steel transmission towers that line Interstate 44. Much of the work being done is in Webster Groves.
The project will be complete later this summer and will improve reliability for 15,000 homes and businesses in the area, including Webster University and Kirkwood’s municipal electric company.
The new system means fewer outages and shorter outages when they do occur.
“Ameren Missouri is investing $9 million in the community through the work in this area. It includes moving power lines from older wooden poles to the tall, metal transmission towers along I-44,” said Jenny Barth, communications executive for Ameren Missouri.
Ameren is also removing and sometimes replacing the wooden power poles that run along the railroad. Ameren is adding smart technology that automatically detects an outage and isolates it.
“This means outages can go from hours to minutes and even seconds,” Barth said.