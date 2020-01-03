To give the city more flexibility in choosing a city attorney and allow residents a more regular opportunity to review the city charter, the Webster Groves City Council is considering two charter amendments for the April 2020 ballot.
The first would eliminate the requirement that the city attorney be a resident of Webster Groves. During the appointment of current Webster Groves City Attorney Neil Bruntrager, some residents were concerned that the residency requirement served to limit candidates.
A second amendment being considered would require the city to go before voters every eight years, at minimum, to determine whether the city charter, approved in 1954, is in need of any changes or updates.
The council approved drafting the legislation during a work session on Dec. 17. The council will take preliminary votes on placing the two amendments on the April 2020 ballot at its next meeting on Jan. 7.
At a recent work session, Webster Groves resident Bob Bickford advocated for the two items to be placed on the ballot.
“Building a regular review of the charter into the system helps answer questions,” he said. “The 1954 charter has served us well but elements of it are worthy of review.”