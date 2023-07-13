Byrum, Amber Leigh, May 15, 1981 — June 15, 2023.
Amber Leigh Byrum, daughter of Greg Foerst and Amy Akers, passed suddenly and tragically on the morning of Thursday, June 15, just one month after her 42nd birthday. If you ever met Amber, you would remember her remarkable smile and striking, shining eyes; traits that shall remain unforgettable among her loved ones.
Amber was born in El Paso, Texas, in 1981. She grew up in Webster Groves and graduated from Grabber School of Hair Design in 2016.
For those who loved Amber, and even for those who only met her once, it was clear that she was cut from a cloth from which poetry is written. She was an artist who loved to write, draw, and paint. Amber loved to sing and dance, especially with her children. Despite her struggles, she constantly strived to be the person and mother that she knew she could be, and that she knew her children deserved.
In happiness, Amber was an expressive soul of encouragement who lived life to the fullest.
In her absence, Amber’s beauty and strength are evident in the eyes and essence of her four children, — Natalie and Calvin Lescher, Madi Clark, and Finn Byrum — each whom she loved more than life itself.
Amber is also survived by her husband, Derek Craig; younger brother, Luke Helle; grandmother, Jackie “Nan” Freeman; mother, Amy Akers; aunts, Leah McAvin and Mindy Bhuyan; and Uncle Buddy Akers. Lastly, Amber joins her grandfather, John Freeman, posthumously. He was always a source of calmness, love, and inspiration to her.
Rest In PEACE, Amber. You will always be loved, and your place in our hearts will never be surrendered.