The launch of “Amazing Webster Groves,” a new book by Don Corrigan, will be held Saturday, May 14, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Webster Groves Bookshop, 27 N. Gore Ave.
Other scheduled book signings include:
• Coffee Chats & Book Signing, Wednesday, May 18, and Friday, May 20, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the Webster Garden Café (outdoor patio), 117 E. Lockwood Ave.
• Thursday, May 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at The Novel Neighbor, 7905 Big Bend Blvd.
• Friday, May 20, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Webster Groves Public Library, 301 E. Lockwood Ave.
• Thursday, June 9, from noon to 1 p.m., at Shepherd’s Center, 1320 W. Lockwood Ave.
Author Corrigan worked as a lifelong journalism professor at Webster University and was editor of the Webster-Kirkwood Times.