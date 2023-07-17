Being a dynamo is simply second nature to Carol Bachman, who recently turned “80+10,” as she puts it.
Bachman, best known for teaching HydroTone water fitness classes at the Kirkwood YMCA and The Lodge at Des Peres, has been energetic her entire life.
“I don’t feel any older than 60. If I can stay active, maybe I can get others to be active, too,” said the Kirkwood resident who turned 90 years old on March 31, 2023.
Bachman’s devotion to swimming started when was very young. She said she intentionally teaches water aerobics for participants 50 years old and older. In fact, she’s taught water-based exercise classes at the Kirkwood YMCA for 29 years, and she’s led similar water fitness classes at The Lodge in Des Peres for 16 years.
That’s why twice shocking Bachman at both of her teaching locations after two swim classes in March was truly fitting for her birthday celebrations with family, class participants and friends. Her children noted it was the first time in their mother’s life that her birthday was officially celebrated, given that she never discussed her age publicly.
Her reaction to her first-ever birthday party?
“Oh my gosh. I can hardly talk. They were all in on it, and I can’t believe they didn’t say something,” she said before turning to address everyone gathered to surprise her at The Lodge on March 30, 2023.
“How can I thank you all? Hmmm, I think I’ll make you work harder in class!” she quipped.
“Many days, I get up and pinch myself to see if I’m still here. It’s great,” Bachman added. “Just get up and move — life’s too short to waste time. And our bodies don’t hurt as much in water, so I encourage everyone to do what they can, when they can and to keep doing it.”
Nancy Holland of Cedar Hill is a fellow swim instructor who sometimes substitute teaches for Bachman’s water fitness classes.
“Carol is one of the most physically flexible people I know,” she said.
Jeff SeVem, head lifeguard at The Lodge, added: “Carol is the oldest, and probably the best, swim instructor we have. Everybody loves her. She inspires us all.”
Bachman’s daughter, Cheryl Juergens, who swims in her residence city of Bozeman, Montana, said it’s challenging to keep up with her mother in the pool. She had fun, albeit a bit tense time, planning her mother’s birthday surprises from 1,400 miles away.
One of the best aspects of the gatherings was that four generations of Bachman’s family were in town from Colorado to surprise her — Juergen's sister Chris Webb of Glendale, granddaughter Heather Grooms and great-granddaughter Noemi Grooms. Also in town was Bachman’s daughter, Claire Homoky from Texas.
Born in St. Louis, Bachman lived through the Great Depression. She attended Beaumont High School, and graduated when she was just 16 years old. While she received a scholarship to Monticello College in Illinois, her parents weren’t able to financially cover her room, board and book costs.
“I often wonder what my life would have been like had I gone to college,” she said, having done some work in bookkeeping and accounting.
Bachman forged ahead to become well read throughout adulthood, and participates in a book club hosted at Webster Groves Christian Church.
Curt Juergens, Bachman’s son, a Kirkwood High School graduate and resident of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, said his mother was “never afraid to tackle new things throughout her life.”
During his mother’s three marriages, she often embraced new recreational activities. She knew how to water ski, but learned how to snow ski in her 60s. Additionally, she started playing tennis in her 70s and continued until 2021.
“When we were growing up, our family traveled frequently through car and camper vacations,” he said. “We visited every state east of the Rockies.”
Bachman has traveled to Russia, China, London, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, as well as cruised down the Rhine River in Europe.
Some of Bachman’s energy is funneled toward a different talent: She’s in the St. Louis Ukulele Club hosted at First Unity Church, 4753 Butler Hill Road. The group practices every Thursday night, and typically plays at several special events and functions every year.
Additionally, Bachman has sewn and quilted her whole life. A fashionable side of Bachman also surfaced when she used to model clothes through a St. Louis-based talent agency for different clients, especially TV commercials for Ford and the old Lammert’s Furniture store in Clayton. At times, her children appeared with her in commercials.
Interestingly, Bachman was on the Charlotte Peters Show, a weekday live variety television show that aired at noon on KSD-TV from 1956 to 1964, and then on KTVI until 1970. Peters was the first woman in St. Louis to have a live talk show, and Bachman said she didn’t want to miss that experience.
What Bachman counts as a life lesson learned over nine decades is to be nice to people, and be the first one to smile.
On a week-to-week basis, this active senior still works in the yard and garden.
“If she wants to do it, she does. She’s definitely independent and driven,” said Curt Juergens.