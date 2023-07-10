For a fun day trip without the drive — and maybe even a little learning mixed in — visit the Saint Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave. in Forest Park.
There’s much to do for visitors of all ages. With an ever-changing assortment of featured experiences, there’s always something new to discover. Right now, check out “Mandela: The Official Exhibition,” peak at treasures from the center’s 30-year history with “Inside the Vault” and catch “Superpower Dogs” at the Omnimax Theater.
Children ages 6 months to 5 years old will love the Discovery Room, with features and experiences to inspire young scientists.
Explore the 12 constellations at the McDonnell Planetarium with “Science of the Zodiac,” a 45-minute star show. Learn about cultural lore, important scientific discoveries and how to identify the constellations.
Those planning repeat visits may want to consider becoming a member. Membership includes free parking, free tickets to Omnimax documentaries, the Planetarium Star Show and the Discovery Room, plus discounts on special exhibitions, dining and shopping, exclusive membership events and a free gift after joining.
For more information about the Saint Louis Science Center, visit slsc.org.