Stages St. Louis will soon be celebrating its 35th season with the revival of an old favorite: “Always … Patsy Cline.” The show runs Aug. 6 through Sept. 5 at Stages’ new home at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave.
Overseeing the show is Sarah Luedloff, new to her role as production stage manager but no stranger to Stages, having started as an assistant in 2014.
“I’m so glad we’re back at it after sixteen months,” said Luedloff. “We’re excited to finally have an audience.”
Luedloff, a St. Louis native, grew up seeing musicals at The Muny and watching them on tape. In high school, she meshed well with the theater crowd, briefly considering a career on stage. She soon discovered she preferred a behind-the-scenes role.
When searching for colleges, she discovered her best option was right in her own backyard at the Webster University Conservatory of Theatre Arts. As an undergraduate studying stage management, Luedloff had the opportunity to work with professionals and forge connections at The Repertory Theatre and The Muny.
Following graduation, she spent some time in Connecticut with Goodspeed Musicals and traveled across the country on tour as a “child wrangler” — someone who handles the young talent in a show with kids. In 2014, she made her way back to Stages, starting as an assistant and working her way up. “Always … Patsy Cline” will be Luedloff’s first Stages show as production stage manager.
“In simple terms, I’m in charge of calling the cues for the show — light cues, sound cues, scene shifts,” said Luedloff. “I’m also generally in charge of scheduling, sending reports, communications and making sure the different departments have what they need. I’m involved in all the politics of a show.”
Luedloff said while she’s excited for her role in the show, she actually prefers the assistant production stage manager position, which involves coordinating everything backstage from actors to crew to scenery changes. She’ll get her wish as she returns to that position for the next Stages production, “Jersey Boys,” running from Sept. 24 to Oct. 24.
The Relatable Patsy Cline
“Always...Patsy Cline” is a two-woman dramatization of the prolific singer’s friendship with Houston housewife Louise Seger. Based on a true story, the show, set in the 1980s, chronicles a window of Cline’s career through letters exchanged by the two women.
Diana DeGarmo, starring as Cline, is a fresh face for Stages. Raised in Georgia, DeGarmo rose to fame in 2004 as runner-up of the third season of American Idol. Zoe Vonder Haar, who plays Seger, is a Stages and Muny regular, with credits spanning several decades.
Despite its small cast, the show is Stages’ most popular performance of all time, having last run in 2014.
“I was watching a recording of the last show and every time Patsy started to sing, people started applauding. They automatically recognize the songs,” said Luedloff. “I think Patsy Cline and her music is something that a lot of people are familiar with and can relate to. It’s something that interests a wide range of people, including those who don’t usually go to theaters.”
For more information about Stages or to purchase tickets, visit stagesstlouis.org.