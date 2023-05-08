Kirkwood Mayor and City Council:
As three decades-plus residents of 63122, we are shocked and dismayed as to the current “one lane in each direction” on Kirkwood Road experiment.
How planning and zoning, and you, as the ultimate guardians of our city’s future and safety, signed off on this four-story apartment development project boggles our minds. But, like the old saying goes: “That is like trying to shut the barn door when the cows have already left the barn!”
Now, adding insult to injury, you are toying with the idea of reducing Kirkwood Road to one lane south/north. We are parishioners at St. Peter and fear for the increased traffic that will divert to North Clay and threaten parishioners, particularly our school children.
Over the past few months, the traffic that has clogged Washington Avenue has been unbearable. The traffic on Kirkwood Road in the town center is already consistently bottlenecked. Choking the traffic to two lanes north of Adams will only exacerbate the existing problem. In addition, I feel for the residents of stately homes on North Taylor Avenue who will be subjected to a plethora of “alternative route” cut throughs!
Please reconsider this potential traffic quagmire/nightmare before it is too late.
Jan E. Kammer
Robert G. Haddenhorst, Jr.
Glendale