The Alpine Travel Club is a group of people who love traveling by rail — celebrating 10 years in 2022!
Join a motor coach day trip from Kirkwood to Springfield, Illinois, on Friday, June 10. Register by Friday, May 13, and sign up for a visit to the Historic Lincoln Home, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum and Library, the Historic Old State Capitol and the Lincoln Tomb. The trip includes lunch at a local restaurant.
The trip departs Kirkwood from 141 E. Madison Street. Board a deluxe motor coach and enjoy light snacks in the morning and when returning in the evening.
Look for more upcoming trips to Washington, Missouri; New Hampshire and Vermont; Kansas City; and Hermann, Missouri.
Request trip flyers with details and costs by emailing cjdoyle9051@gmail.com. Visit https://www.meetup.com/Saint-Louis-Alpine-Train-Travel-Club/events for more information.