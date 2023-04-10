A local running enthusiast is soon headed east to represent St. Louis in the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17. Todd Oswald will don his bib number and join a throng of thousands in the name of a charity that makes miracles happen for families of kids with special needs.
Oswald, who is the marketing director for Kirkwood’s Alpine Shop, was invited to apply for the race by his insurance agency, John Hancock. The corporation has been the principal sponsor of the Boston Marathon for 38 years.
“They sent us an email asking for a video of why we’d like to participate, and they’d let us know if we were a good fit to be on the team,” said Oswald. “The coolest thing is that I’ve always wanted to run this race, but I knew I’d never be fast enough to qualify.”
Participants must qualify by achieving certain times for their age group and gender at previous Boston Marathon-qualifying races or apply to run for a charity.
Noting the marathon’s official charities are largely Boston-based, Oswald instead inquired about raising money for Variety The Children’s Charity of St. Louis, an organization that has helped his family immensely over the years in caring for his daughter, Katy. Now 18, Katy Oswald was born with a rare genetic condition and required help with mobility throughout her childhood.
“When Katy was three, we got her first wheelchair. The bill was around $10,000 and our insurance maxed out around $2,500. Variety paid the other $7,500,” said Todd Oswald. “That was our first work with them. Since then, they’ve gotten her a tricycle that she rides around our neighborhood in.”
Katy Oswald has also participated for years in Variety’s summer and winter adventure camps, where she is known as “Super Katy.”
According to Variety Executive Director Brian Roy, the charity aims to empower children with different abilities by providing vital tools to access the world daily — whether that’s in the form of a wheelchair or an opportunity to just be a kid.
“We view the medical equipment and therapy as tools that become their legs and their voice and their eyes,” Roy said. “But we also provide them with opportunities that every kid needs to socialize, make friends and gain confidence. Both are vitally important.”
Next year will be the St. Louis branch of Variety’s 90th year in operation. The nonprofit helps children with both physical and mental disabilities from infancy until age 21. Often participants have both types of disabilities or don’t fit solely into one area.
“We try to make sure we’re available for everyone,” said Roy.
Todd Oswald is accepting donations for “Team Katy” at tinyurl.com/mv8e66yc. He is currently about halfway to his goal of $5,000.
Roy said Variety is honored that Todd Oswald selected the organization as the charity for which he’s raising funds.
“There are a lot of people here that make what we do possible, and we get inspired every day by kids like Katy. It makes it easier to do our jobs,” he said.
“Always An Adventure”
Todd Oswald’s marathon story started with a man named Hyalker Amaral, who was paired with Katy Oswald as part of a program called “I Run 4.” The program pairs children or adults with disabilities with able-bodied athletes who learn about their partners and dedicate races to them.
“We got paired with this gentleman out of Chicago with no idea who he was, and he starts sending us medal after medal after medal. It was practically every week,” said Todd Oswald. “In 2013, he was in town for a race. It was his first time meeting us in person. He asked if we were going to run with him.
“I’d always wanted to run one, but I’d never been in that situation. The next year, my daughter Maggie and I both ran with him,” he continued. “The next year, we decided to try pushing Katy with us. She absolutely loved it. She yelled from the starting line to the finish line.”
Running became a family activity for Todd Oswald, with the patriarch himself granted the usual honor of pushing his daughter. The Boston Marathon will be his first time running without her in years. Todd Oswald will make the trip to the East Coast with his wife. The couple will stay with Amaral, who now lives in Boston, just a few miles from the finish line.
Though he will miss his usual running partner, Todd Oswald said he’s looking forward to going all out.
“I know I’m not the fastest person, but I’ll try to go as fast as I can and we’ll see how that goes,” he said. “It’s always an adventure.”