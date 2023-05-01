For tours to suit any traveler, look no further than The Alpine Rail Travel Club. This Webster Groves-based group offers short, medium and long-distance overnight trips for up to 35 travelers.
Travel in style with first-class accommodations on double-level Amtrak trains, including a full service dining car and cafe lounge car. Most trains also have a sightseeing car.
Seats are filling up for the May 11 trip to Washington, Missouri. Another trip to Glacier Park is scheduled for September 16-23.
For more details and pricing, visit meetup.com/alpinetravelclub. For more details, email cjdoyle9051@gmail.com. Follow @alpinetravelclub on Instagram for pictures of past trips.