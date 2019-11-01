On Oct. 21, dozens of people showed up at the Kirkwood School District Board of Education meeting to support the district’s policy to allow gender expansive teachers to choose the honorific Mx.
The board was not considering this matter; in fact, the board has never voted on it. The district administration settled this matter months ago. But a few individuals were upset about it and have come to several board meeting to speak during the public comment portion that precedes the agenda items of each meeting and is an opportunity for the public to briefly address the board members on any topic.
A group of parents, students and Kirkwood activists heard the message that this small number of people was sending and we decided we had to act. Our kids are watching. Especially kids who are LGBTQ+.
Seeing parents and community members dismiss their lived experiences and say that they shouldn’t be allowed to be their true selves sends a dangerous message. Transgender kids are three times as likely to attempt suicide as cisgender kids. Affirming the dignity of gender expansive role models saves lives.
Myself and the parents who spoke in favor of the district policy on Monday want every Kirkwood student to know that they are valued and that they matter. I was moved to joyful tears by the words of a parent of a trans child when they described the support they have felt at Kirkwood High School. I am proud to like in Kirkwood and send my kids to Kirkwood schools.
