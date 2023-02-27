The White House has put a major damper on our intuitions to make other-worldly beings the culprit for worldly flying objects that the U.S. shot down. “No indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity,” Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters amid chuckles.
A Chinese spy balloon in South Carolina, and some UFO’s in Michigan, Canada and Alaska ... we don’t yet know what they were doing or what they mean, but we would’ve liked to think they’d be flown by green guys with big eyes. We wanted scales and antennae, not surveillance equipment and unknown debris — the White House and reality are the bane to our imagination.
But what if, for a moment, we entertained that the news isn’t just about news, and affirmed that our daydreams and those late night History Channel documentaries have less (but maybe some) meaning to us than a press conference … what if you set down this paper or closed this tab and did a little dreaming of your own?
G.F. Fuller
University City