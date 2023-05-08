Des Peres is wasting time and money on irrational fears regarding the Root 66 dispensary. This is a legitimate and profitable retail business that is legal in our state and has conformed to all city codes, including the recent parking and traffic analysis.
Our own director of public safety surveyed dispensaries in 11 nearby jurisdictions and reports there have been zero calls for service. If you are seriously concerned about safety, how about focusing on the gun store selling automatic weapons directly across the street from Mathnasium? Guns present a statistically higher threat to children and adults, but that’s okay?
Our kids can’t get marijuana at a dispensary, and they certainly don’t need to ... it’s readily available, along with heroin, at our local schools, where several young adults have died from overdoses. Let’s save the legal fees this community is prepared to spend fighting the state on Amendment 3 and hire another police officer or two.
Amendment 3 passed by 73% of the vote in the St. Louis region. We are getting caught up in shrill untruths about zombie marijuana from a small group of fearmongering citizens when we should focus on real safety issues like guns, heroin and alcohol. Stop wasting our time and resources and allow Root 66 to conduct business just like any other legal business entity in our community, and let’s collect their elevated taxes to solve real issues.
I suggest anyone who is concerned about a local dispensary in Kirkwood or Des Peres to visit the thriving strip malls in Fenton, Chesterfield, Creve Coeur, Richmond Heights, Crestwood, Valley Park, Sunset Hills, Manchester and Ellisville and watch dispensary patrons come and go from the safety of your own locked vehicle. And if you see anyone dealing in the parking lot, please call the police.
Susan Standley
Des Peres