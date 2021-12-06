I wear two hats … lifelong resident of Webster Groves and owner of a property within the proposed Douglass Hill development. My wife and I raised our family here for many reasons, including the friendly, small town ambiance. I am definitely not anti-development. I, too, redeveloped my own building at 51 N. Gore Avenue in 2006 with my personal funds.
When redevelopment respects commercial and residential neighbors, it can benefit everyone. However, as plans unfolded over the past year, I was disappointed with the massive scale that will worsen traffic and does not complement the rest of downtown Webster. Like the Delmar Loop Trolley, this development will undoubtedly impact neighboring businesses as people avoid the congestion surely to occur during the multi-year construction period.
Along with other property owners, I personally met with all of our city council members and mayor to share our concerns, including the possible use of eminent domain. While I understand using eminent domain for a new school or firehouse, taking private property for the benefit of private developers is not who we are as a community.
As for any “blight” within the project area, the city itself bears considerable responsibility. Back in 1988, the city placed a planned use development designation over the eastern portion of the property, limiting the types of uses. Buildings that were built as a warehouse, for example, could no longer serve that purpose, thus leaving an empty building. While this may have been done with the best of intentions to spur new development, that designation remains over three decades later!
Isn’t it common sense to try a new approach if/when the old approach isn’t working? I ask that the city council remove this zoning to allow current owners to redevelop their properties as they see fit.
Peter Frane
Webster Groves