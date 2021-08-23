Hello, my name is Aaron Mayer and I am a Kirkwood resident. Kirkwood and the surrounding area will be well-served by Harmony Homes.
Kirkwood is an area in which many residents have spent, or hope to spend, most of their lifetime. Harmony Homes will give those residents who need assisted living and member care services the option to remain in the community that means so much to them.
In addition, Kirkwood is a neighborhood of busy families who often want to keep their parents or grandparents nearby so they can visit. The location of Harmony Homes will allow these families to remain involved in the lives of their senior family members, and contribute to their comfort and health.
Aaron Mayer
Kirkwood