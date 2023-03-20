I really appreciated the Mary Bufe March 10 column, “Should Alien Lives Matter?” She makes a light attack on Missouri legislators on a very serious matter facing parents and their children. These are legislators who want to give individual parents authority over school curriculum and library books.
However, the legislators want to deny families the right to make decisions on very important and personal decisions regarding transgender children. The legislators want to prevent the parents from making decisions, even with professional help. Transgender kids do not decide lightly how they feel. Many contemplate suicide. That is serious.
So, who should decide — prejudiced legislators with no expert advice, or families with the best advice possible? These children are victims. They need the help of society to deal with this critical decision.
Martin Walsh
Glendale