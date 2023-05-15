With more than 25 years of experience between them, Allie Rossini and Lauren Gillentine of Laura McCarthy Real Estate go above and beyond for their clients.
Rossini, who started in 2008, has real estate in her blood — her father was a top real estate attorney, her mother is an interior designer, and her husband owns his own commercial real estate company.
Gillentine discovered her own passion when purchasing her first home, after working in commercial real estate out of college.
Together, the two are consistently top producers for Laura McCarthy — and the St. Louis area. They officially became partners in 2020.
“We love what we do,” said Rossini and Gillentine. “We love helping clients move in from out of state and learn the area and all the fantastic things St. Louis has to offer.”
29 The Boulevard
St. Louis • 314-725-5100