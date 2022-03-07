The Alliance for Interracial Dignity will meet on Thursday, March 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., in person at Webster University’s East Academic Building, Room 102, 545 Garden Ave.
This month’s meeting features Hicks-Carter-Hicks, a consulting firm specializing in organizational development from a diversity, equity and inclusion perspective. The firm will present findings from the assessment it recently completed in Webster Groves. The study, which took place during 2021, included input from over 30 city employees and 600 community members.
The meeting is free and open to the public. Masks required. For more information, email hello@allianceforinterracialdignity.org.